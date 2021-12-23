NV5 buys Global Realty Services Group; terms undisclosed
Dec. 23, 2021 8:06 AM ETNV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE)By: SA News Team3 Comments
- Global Realty Services Group LLC is a leader in real estate due diligence and transaction services providing property condition assessments, environmental assessments, and zoning services for real estate portfolio transactions.
- The commercial terms were not disclosed.
- NV5 (NASDAQ:NVEE) acquired GRS in an all-cash transaction, and it will be immediately accretive to NV5’s earnings.
- “The addition of GRS to our existing real estate transaction services makes us the preeminent provider in the high-growth, high-margin real estate due diligence market,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman & CEO of NV5.