NV5 buys Global Realty Services Group; terms undisclosed

The concept of the word M&A on cubes on a beautiful green background

Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • Global Realty Services Group LLC is a leader in real estate due diligence and transaction services providing property condition assessments, environmental assessments, and zoning services for real estate portfolio transactions.
  • The commercial terms were not disclosed.
  • NV5 (NASDAQ:NVEE) acquired GRS in an all-cash transaction, and it will be immediately accretive to NV5’s earnings.
  • “The addition of GRS to our existing real estate transaction services makes us the preeminent provider in the high-growth, high-margin real estate due diligence market,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman & CEO of NV5.
