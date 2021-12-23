AstraZeneca/Daiichi initiates late-stage Enhertu trial in lung cancer
Dec. 23, 2021 8:21 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN), DSKYFDSNKYBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF) announces that the first patient was dosed in the global DESTINY-Lung04 phase 3 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan), a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC) being jointly developed by AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), as a first-line treatment in patients with HER2 mutant non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- DESTINY-Lung04, enrolling ~264 patients is the first head-to-head trial in NSCLC evaluating Enhertu (5.4 mg/kg) as a first-line treatment compared to the standard of care (platinum-pemetrexed doublet chemotherapy in combination with pembrolizumab).
- The primary endpoint is progression-free survival (PFS) as assessed by blinded independent central review.
- Secondary endpoints include overall survival, investigator-assessed PFS, overall response rate and duration of response, pharmacokinetics, patient-reported tolerability, immunogenicity and safety.
- Earlier, AZN reported that its COVID-19 booster shot was found to be effective against Omicron variant.