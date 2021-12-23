Arcutis Bio secures $225M in non-dilutive debt financing from SLR Capital

  • Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) has obtained a $225M term loan facility from funds managed by SLR Capital Partners.
  • This additional capital further strengthens Arcutis’ balance sheet in advance of a potential 2022 FDA approval and launch of topical roflumilast cream in plaque psoriasis, and three clinical data readouts in atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, and scalp psoriasis.
  • This non-dilutive financing commitment extends the Company’s cash runway into 2024.
  • Under the terms of this loan facility, $75M was drawn at closing, and an additional $125M becomes available upon FDA approval of roflumilast cream for plaque psoriasis.
  • An additional $25M is also available if certain revenue milestones are achieved.
  • The loan facility maturity date is January 2027, with the interest-only period extending for the entire five years.
  • FDA has accepted Arcutis Bio's new drug application for roflumilast cream for psoriasis.
