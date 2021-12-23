Jobless claims steady in last week

Dec. 23, 2021 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments

Application for benefits

KLH49/E+ via Getty Images

  • Initial Jobless Claims: flat at 205K in-line with consensus and 205K prior (revised from 206K).
  • 4-week moving average was 206.25K, a increase of 2.75K from the previous week's revised average.
  • The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.4% for the week ended Dec. 11, unchanged from the previous week's unrevised rate.
  • The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 254,006 in the week ended Dec. 18, an decrease of 11,686 (or 4.4%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors had expected an decrease of 11,745 (or 4.4%) from the previous week.
  • Continuing jobless claims of 1.859M vs. 1.867M prior and 1.820M consensus.
