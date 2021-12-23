Consumer spending strengthens more than personal income in November

Dec. 23, 2021 8:32 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor9 Comments

Small Shrinking Currency Dollar in Inflation on White Background

YinYang/E+ via Getty Images

  • November Personal Income and Outlays: Income +0.4% M/M vs. +0.5% consensus and +0.5% prior. The increase in personal income in November primarily reflected increases in compensation of employees and government social benefits.
  • Consumer spending: +0.6% M/M vs. +0.6% consensus and +1.3% prior. An increase of $97.4 billion in spending for services and a $7.4 billion increase in spending for goods.
  • PCE Price Index: +0.6% M/M vs. +0.6% consensus and +0.7% prior (revised from +0.3%).
  • On Y/Y basis, PCE Price Index +5.7% vs. +5.7% consensus and +5.1% in October (revised). Energy prices increased 34.0 percent while food prices increased 5.6 percent.
  • Core PCE Price Index: +0.5% M/M vs. +0.4% consensus and +0.5% prior (revised).
  • Rises +4.7% Y/Y vs. 4.5% consensus and +4.2% in October.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.