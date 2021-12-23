Consumer spending strengthens more than personal income in November
- November Personal Income and Outlays: Income +0.4% M/M vs. +0.5% consensus and +0.5% prior. The increase in personal income in November primarily reflected increases in compensation of employees and government social benefits.
- Consumer spending: +0.6% M/M vs. +0.6% consensus and +1.3% prior. An increase of $97.4 billion in spending for services and a $7.4 billion increase in spending for goods.
- PCE Price Index: +0.6% M/M vs. +0.6% consensus and +0.7% prior (revised from +0.3%).
- On Y/Y basis, PCE Price Index +5.7% vs. +5.7% consensus and +5.1% in October (revised). Energy prices increased 34.0 percent while food prices increased 5.6 percent.
- Core PCE Price Index: +0.5% M/M vs. +0.4% consensus and +0.5% prior (revised).
- Rises +4.7% Y/Y vs. 4.5% consensus and +4.2% in October.