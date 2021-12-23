Thor Industries inks MOU with ZF Friedrichshafen AG for electric trailer systems
Dec. 23, 2021 8:32 AM ETThor Industries, Inc. (THO)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) executes a binding Memorandum of Understanding with ZF Friedrichshafen AG. It outlines the parties' joint development of a proprietary high voltage electric drive system for towable recreational vehicles.
- The development driven by THOR and ZF is designed to maintain and extend an electric vehicle's nominal range when towing a trailer.
- Joint development between THOR and ZF has led to a concept travel trailer equipped with a prototype eTrailer System.
- The concept vehicle will be displayed at the Tampa RV Supershow from January 17-23, 2022.