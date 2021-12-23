Microbot Medical secures third U.S. patent for Liberty Robotic System

Dec. 23, 2021

  • Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) announces that the USPTO has issued a Notice of Allowance for a third patent application covering the Company’s LIBERTY Robotic System.
  • The allowed claims provide protection for embodiments of LIBERTY as a compact robotic device for driving movement of two or more elongate surgical tools, the device having motors and tool actuation assemblies encased within the same device housing.
  • Globally, MBOT now has 47 patents issued/allowed and 26 pending patent applications and is continuously submitting applications to protect its Intellectual Property.
  • Earlier this year, Microbot Medical (MBOT) secured patents for LIBERTY Robotic System in U.S. in November and October 2021.
