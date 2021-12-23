Microbot Medical secures third U.S. patent for Liberty Robotic System
Dec. 23, 2021 8:33 AM ETMicrobot Medical Inc. (MBOT)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) announces that the USPTO has issued a Notice of Allowance for a third patent application covering the Company’s LIBERTY Robotic System.
- Shares up 8.7% premarket at $5.50.
- The allowed claims provide protection for embodiments of LIBERTY as a compact robotic device for driving movement of two or more elongate surgical tools, the device having motors and tool actuation assemblies encased within the same device housing.
- Globally, MBOT now has 47 patents issued/allowed and 26 pending patent applications and is continuously submitting applications to protect its Intellectual Property.
- Earlier this year, Microbot Medical (MBOT) secured patents for LIBERTY Robotic System in U.S. in November and October 2021.