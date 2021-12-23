22nd Century Group pops after FDA approval for marketing of key products
Dec. 23, 2021 9:28 AM ET22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor9 Comments
- 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) rallies in early trading after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved marketing for the company's VLN King and VLN Menthol King combusted, filtered cigarettes as modified risk tobacco products.
- The distinction will help XXII advertise the products as helping cut exposure to nicotine for smokers who use them.
- "If adult smokers were less addicted to combusted cigarettes, they would likely smoke less and may be exposed to fewer harmful chemicals that cause tobacco-related disease and death," notes an FDA Center for Tobacco Product exec.
- 22nd Century Group (XXII) is up 14.55% in premarket action to $2.52 vs. the 52-week range of $1.86 to $6.07. XXII still trades well below its 50-day and 100-day moving averages.