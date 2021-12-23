Hailiang Education announces receipt of a preliminary buyout proposal at $14.31/ADS
Dec. 23, 2021 9:28 AM ETHailiang Education Group Inc. (HLG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) has received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter from Mr. Hailiang Feng, the founder of the company, to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares for $14.31 per ADS in cash.
- Buyout offer represents a premium of approximately 25% over the closing price of the company's ADSs on December 22, 2021.
- There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction or any other similar transaction will be approved or consummated.
- Transaction approval would result in the company becoming a privately-held and the company's ADSs would be delisted from the Nasdaq.