Hailiang Education announces receipt of a preliminary buyout proposal at $14.31/ADS

  • Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) has received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter from Mr. Hailiang Feng, the founder of the company, to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares for $14.31 per ADS in cash.
  • Buyout offer represents a premium of approximately 25% over the closing price of the company's ADSs on December 22, 2021.
  • There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction or any other similar transaction will be approved or consummated.
  • Transaction approval would result in the company becoming a privately-held and the company's ADSs would be delisted from the Nasdaq.
