Hudson Pacific further expands Seattle portfolio with office acquisition

Dec. 23, 2021 9:33 AM ETHudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) has purchased a leasehold interest in a 197,000-square-foot office building in Seattle for $119M, or $602 per square foot.
  • The property’s office component, which comprises approximately 192,000 square feet, is fully leased to Amazon.
  • The remaining term on the ground lease is 50 years.
  • Second immediately accretive, credit-anchored Class A office asset in Denny Triangle submarket acquired since December 2020 has grown to nearly two million square feet.
  • The acquisition is funded with a combination of proceeds from the company’s recently closed preferred stock offering and a $75M draw on its revolving credit facility.
  • In aggregate, Hudson Pacific’s Greater Seattle portfolio now totals nearly three million square feet.
