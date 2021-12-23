Hudson Pacific further expands Seattle portfolio with office acquisition
Dec. 23, 2021 9:33 AM ETHudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) has purchased a leasehold interest in a 197,000-square-foot office building in Seattle for $119M, or $602 per square foot.
- The property’s office component, which comprises approximately 192,000 square feet, is fully leased to Amazon.
- The remaining term on the ground lease is 50 years.
- Second immediately accretive, credit-anchored Class A office asset in Denny Triangle submarket acquired since December 2020 has grown to nearly two million square feet.
- The acquisition is funded with a combination of proceeds from the company’s recently closed preferred stock offering and a $75M draw on its revolving credit facility.
- In aggregate, Hudson Pacific’s Greater Seattle portfolio now totals nearly three million square feet.