Consumer sentiment ticks up to 70.6 in final December reading
Dec. 23, 2021 10:01 AM ETBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- University of Michigan consumer sentiment 70.6 vs. 70.4 preliminary and expected.
- Expectations 68.3 vs. 67.8 expected.
- Current conditions 74.2 vs. 74.6 expected.
- Inflation expectations 4.8% vs. 4.9% expected.
- "The uptick was primarily due to significant gains among households with incomes in the bottom third of the distribution," survey director Richard Curtin says. "Indeed, the bottom third expected their incomes to rise during the year ahead by 2.8%, up from 1.8% last December, and the highest level since 2.9% was recorded in 1999. There have only been five times in the past half century that income expectations among low income households have exceeded the December 2021 level."
- "Consumers' evaluations of their current finances remained unchanged at lower levels due to the erosion of their living standards from rising inflation. One-in-four households specifically cited the negative impact of inflation on their living standards."