Earnings watch: Dine-in restaurants could feel a sales pinch as traffic falls back
- Restaurant sales could be seeing an impact from the jump in omicron COVID cases in some parts of the U.S.
- The Evercore ISI Restaurants Sales Survey slowed for a third consecutive week as mixed sales and traffic were reported. The firm notes that quick-service restaurants held steady, while casual dining sales decelerated. The slowing trend in December follows stronger results in November.
- "Indoor dining has decelerated amid the rise in COVID cases, while drive through pick up and delivery remain strong. Staffing continues to be challenging to operators and suppliers are broadly asking for relief from higher input costs. We continue to see dispersion in response as the areas of clearest strength have been QSR and fast casual."
- A measure taken by Evercore of the comfort level with indoor dining fell in December, but is still much better than it read in August during the surge in delta COVID cases.
- Dine-in companies that could see an impact on Q4 sales include Shake Shack (SHAK -0.4%), Dine Brands Global (DIN +0.1%), Denny's (DENN +0.3%), Portillo's (PTLO +1.4%), Flanigan's Enterprises (BDL), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE -0.3%), BJ's Restaurants (BJRI -0.6%), Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB +0.1%), Brinker International (EAT +0.2%), Darden Restaurants (DRI +0.6%), First Watch Group (FWRG +2.9%) and Bloomin' Brands (BLMN +0.3%).
- The AdvisorShares Restauarant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ) has underperformed the S&P 500 Index over the last six months.