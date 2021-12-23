Cortes Campers bags purchase orders of $1.15M from its Florida and Oregon distributor
Dec. 23, 2021 10:49 AM ETUS Lighting Group, Inc. (USLG)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Cortes Campers, a division of the US Lighting Group (OTCPK:USLG) receives purchase orders of $1,155,000 from its new distributors in the states of Oregon and Florida.
- Cortes Campers manufactures a 100% molded fiberglass 17-ft RV travel trailer and sells it through its distributor network to the RV marketplace.
- Anthony Corpora, CEO and President stated, "We are thrilled to announce we have received orders from Kamper Korner RV in Oregon and Gerzeny's R.V. World in Florida to purchase and sell the Cortes Campers product line through their RV Dealerships. Cortes Campers is dedicated to building the best RV product possible in the industry to meet the needs of consumers looking for a higher quality product."