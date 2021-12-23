ProShares announces ETF share splits on 17 funds
- ProShares has announced that they will make forward and reverse share splits on seventeen of their exchange traded funds which will go into effect in Jan. 2022. Moreover, the splits will not change the total value of a shareholder’s investment.
- Forward splits decrease the price per share but increase the proportionate number of shares outstanding. While a reverse split is the opposite, it allows for an increase in the price per share and proportionately decreases the number of outstanding shares.
- Seven of the seventeen ETFs will experience forward splits that will go into effect prior to the market open on Jan. 13, 2022, are listed below:
- Ten of the seventeen ETFs will experience reverse splits that will go into effect prior to the market open on Jan. 13, 2022. It should be noted that the ETF KOLD will go into effect on Jan. 14, 2022. See ETFs listed below:
- ProShares tickers affected: (BATS:CSM), (NYSEARCA:ROM), (NYSEARCA:SSO), (NASDAQ:TQQQ), (NYSEARCA:UCC), (NYSEARCA:UPRO), (NYSEARCA:UGE), (NYSEARCA:REK), (NYSEARCA:REW), (NYSEARCA:SKF), (NYSEARCA:DUG), (NYSEARCA:DXD), (NYSEARCA:SBM), (NYSEARCA:SDS), (NASDAQ:SQQQ), (NYSEARCA:SRTY), and (NYSEARCA:KOLD).
- In other ProShares related news, the issuer plans to enter the carbon-offset market with a new exchange traded fund.