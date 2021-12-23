Quidel sheds over a tenth, sharpest in a year, after deal to acquire Ortho Clinical

  • Recording the biggest intra-day loss since Nov. 2020, Quidel Corporation (QDEL -16.9%) is trading sharply lower in morning hours on above-average volume after the company announced an agreement with Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (OCDX +6.7%) to acquire it.
  • The cash-and-stock deal valued at nearly $6B is expected to close in H1 2022, and the combined firm will be led by Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) CEO Douglas Bryant, the companies announced before the open.
  • After the announcement, Ortho Clinical (NASDAQ:OCDX) has climbed to reach a four-month high as Wall Street analysts comment on the deal. The consideration offered for the in-vitro diagnostic player implies a multiple of ~15x and ~14x in terms of the company’s 2022 and 2023 EBITDA, respectively, according to Evercore ISI.
  • The analysts led by Vijay Kumar had projected Ortho Clinical (OCDX) to reach mid-teens multiple overtime on its own. However, they point to mid-single-digit growth in the leading indicator of the installed base of instruments and argue that the pandemic-led weakness on utilization had hurt the prospect of consumables.
  • “What the deal did was essentially pull forward and eliminate timing related risks by valuing OCDX at ~15x EV/EBITDA,” the analysts opined. And they also note that regulatory risks for the deal are unlikely given the different customer segments served by the two companies.
  • Meanwhile, Barclays analysts led by Luke Sergott noted: “OCDX brings stability to Quidel’s normally seasonal business and a strong cash flow profile.”
  • Ortho Clinical (OCDX) has garnered M&A interest from well-established Quidel (QDEL) in less than twelve months from its IPO early this year.
