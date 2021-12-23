StoneCo cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse on poor earnings momentum
- Credit Suisse analyst Daniel Federle downgrades shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) to Neutral from Outperform as the company lacks clear catalysts and faces poor earnings momentum, he writes in a note to clients.
- Additionally, Cayman Islands-based StoneCo (STNE) has a lower contribution from its credit product, along with a "sharp increase in financial expenses."
- On a technical basis, STNE's short-term price/earnings ratio of 56x "does not bring comfort," though the long-term value of STNE's business is undervalued, Federle writes.
- Keep in mind that Seeking Alpha flags STNE at risk of performing badly when compared with its peers.
- Meanwhile, the company's forward looking consensus earnings per share trends going out as far as fiscal Q4 of next year point to substantially lower levels, as seen in the chart below.
- In mid-April, StoneCo got upgraded to a Buy at UBS.