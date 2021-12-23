Electric vehicle roundup: Hyzon, Nikola and REE soar, Tesla rides deliveries confidence higher

  • The electric vehicle sector is having another strong day with bullish analyst notes on Hyzon Motors (HYZN +15.2%) and Nio (NIO +0.6%) adding to the positive tone set by Nikola (NKLA +19.8%) when it disclosed the company's first delivery of a Tre zero-emission truck.
  • Notable gainers include REE Automotive (REE +20.4%), XL Fleet (XL +10.1%), Arrival (ARVL +3.8%), Lordstown Motors (RIDE +3.7%), Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE +3.6%) and Workhorse Group (WKHS +3.1%). Some of the gains are being attributed to optimism that sizable green infrastructure spending is still on the table.
  • Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is up another 3.05% to $1,039.55 with the last of Elon Musk's SEC filings on his shares sales trailing in. It is unclear if Musk is actually over his 10% stake sale target with his announcement on being "almost done" with the block sales. Tesla is getting a lift today with both Wedbush Securities and Credit Suisse out with positive comments on the deliveries trajectory. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives sees Tesla (TSLA) topping consensus marks with a robust Q4 tally, while Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy notes expectations for 2022 deliveries now range over 1.4M units.
  • Sector outlook: What to watch in the electric vehicle sector in 2022.
