Hallmark Financial discontinues IPO pursuit of specialty commercial unit

  • Hallmark Financial (NASDAQ:HALL) is no longer actively pursuing the previously announced separation of its Specialty Commercial business segment.
  • As a result, the company will not proceed with the initial public offering of the specialty commercial business.
  • Meanwhile, "Hallmark and its subsidiaries are well positioned to benefit from current donditions in the insurance market, including a continuing favorable pricing environment," said Hallmark Executive Chairman, President and CEO Mark Schwarz.
  • Shares of HALL rise 1.3% intra-day.
  • previously, (January 21) Hallmark explored the separation of its Specialty Commercial business.
