Hallmark Financial discontinues IPO pursuit of specialty commercial unit
Dec. 23, 2021 11:10 AM ET Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL) By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Hallmark Financial (NASDAQ:HALL) is no longer actively pursuing the previously announced separation of its Specialty Commercial business segment.
- As a result, the company will not proceed with the initial public offering of the specialty commercial business.
- Meanwhile, "Hallmark and its subsidiaries are well positioned to benefit from current donditions in the insurance market, including a continuing favorable pricing environment," said Hallmark Executive Chairman, President and CEO Mark Schwarz.
- Shares of HALL rise 1.3% intra-day.
