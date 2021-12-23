Crocs defended at Piper after shares plunge on HEYDUDE deal

Dec. 23, 2021

  • Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) shares should be bought after the stock is plunging on its deal to acquire HEYDUDE for $2.5B, says Piper Sandler. Crocs shares plummeted 15%.
  • Piper Sandler reiterated its overweight rating and $215 price target.
  • "CROX has pulled back 16% which we think is an opportune time to be accumulating the stock -- particularly against an accretive deal that could add more than $1 per share in FY22," Piper Sandler analyst Erinn Murphy wrote in a note.
  • Investors are likely unfamiliar with the brand and "worried about sustainability of growth and the fact that management didn't reiterate guidance," according to Murphy. The acquisition multiple at ~12.5x TTM EBITDA appears to be "fair."
