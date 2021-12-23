Forward Pharma granted Australian patent linked to multiple sclerosis therapy
Dec. 23, 2021 11:49 AM ETForward Pharma A/S (FWP)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The Australian government has awarded Forward Pharma (FWP +4.2%) a key patent linked to multiple sclerosis (MS) therapy.
- According to the details published by IP Australia Thursday, the patent bearing the application number 2019268049 is titled “pharmaceutical composition containing dimethyl fumarate for administration at a low daily dose.”
- Forward Pharma (NASDAQ:FWP) is a Danish biotech focused on the formulation of dimethyl fumarate (DMF) for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications, including MS.
- DMF is an immunomodulator with the potential to improve clinical outcomes in patients with MS and other immune-mediated disorders.
In 2016 the European Patent Office (EPO) invalidated a patent linked to DMF use in TECFIDERA, an MS therapy marketed by Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB). The company has appealed the decision, and a hearing is expected to take place next month.