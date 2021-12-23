Forward Pharma granted Australian patent linked to multiple sclerosis therapy

Dec. 23, 2021 11:49 AM ETForward Pharma A/S (FWP)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Patents files folder

oonal/iStock via Getty Images

  • The Australian government has awarded Forward Pharma (FWP +4.2%) a key patent linked to multiple sclerosis (MS) therapy.
  • According to the details published by IP Australia Thursday, the patent bearing the application number 2019268049 is titled “pharmaceutical composition containing dimethyl fumarate for administration at a low daily dose.”
  • Forward Pharma (NASDAQ:FWP) is a Danish biotech focused on the formulation of dimethyl fumarate (DMF) for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications, including MS.
  • DMF is an immunomodulator with the potential to improve clinical outcomes in patients with MS and other immune-mediated disorders.

  • In 2016 the European Patent Office (EPO) invalidated a patent linked to DMF use in TECFIDERA, an MS therapy marketed by Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB). The company has appealed the decision, and a hearing is expected to take place next month.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.