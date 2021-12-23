Intel talks with Italian government 'intensifying' over $9B investment: report
Dec. 23, 2021 12:51 PM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor36 Comments
- The talks between Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and the Italian government over the U.S. chip giant building an advanced semiconductor packaging plant are "intensifying," with a total package said to be worth more than 8 billion euros, or $9 billion, Reuters reported.
- The investment by the Santa Clara, California-based Intel (INTC) is said to be over a period of 10 years and could help Italy get a chunk of the roughly $90 billion Intel is set to spend on the continent over the next decade to avoid future semiconductor shortages, an event that has dragged on the growth of the global economy, exacerbated by the pandemic.
- It was previously reported that Intel's investment in Italy would be between 4 billion and 8 billion euros.
- Germany is still in line to land the "megafab" plant in Europe.
- Seeking Alpha has reached out to Intel (INTC) with a request for comment.
- Earlier on Thursday, Intel (INTC) apologized for asking suppliers to stop sourcing goods from Xinjiang because of alleged human rights abuses as the chipmaker received negative criticism from the Chinese government due to the comments.