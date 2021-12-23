Mercury Systems gains after report activist Jana pushing for sale
Dec. 23, 2021 1:06 PM ETMercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) rose 8.2% on a report that activist investor Jana Partners has taken a stake in the company and plans to push for a strategic review.
- Jana is said to have about a 6.5% stake in the defense and electronics maker and wants to discuss its ideas with management as it sees the company as undervalued, according to a Bloomberg report.
- Mercury Systems shares have dropped more than 40% this year. Back in August, Truist downgraded the company to hold from buy, writing at the time that Truist's growth thesis for the company is "broken" and the company is growing slower than peers.
- Recall in September, Mercury Systems taps Thomas Huber as Chief Transformation Officer.