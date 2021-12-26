Cryptos brace for further adoption growth, price volatility in 2022, report says
Dec. 26, 2021 2:11 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD), ETH-USD, BNB-USD, SOL-USDSI, BRPHF, XRP-USD, ADA-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor40 Comments
- Cryptocurrencies had a wild year in 2021, consisting of a significant acceleration in global acceptance amid major price volatility and a work-in-progress regulatory framework on the growing industry. These narratives are likely to only appreciate further in 2022, according to S&P Global's 2022 Global Credit Outlook.
- Still, on a technical analysis front, cryptos including bitcoin (BTC-USD), ethereum (ETH-USD), binance coin (BNB-USD), solana (SOL-USD), ripple (XRP-USD) and cardano (ADA-USD) - which make up the majority of the $2.3T global crypto market cap - trade deep in the red on a M/M basis, though still up substantially in the past year, as seen in the charts below.
- Meanwhile, "growing interest from institutional investors augurs accelerated expansion for cryptocurrencies as investment vehicles," the report says.
- For example, Galaxy Digital's (OTCPK:BRPHF) Founder and CEO Mike Novogratz recently highlighted his company's rapid growth in funded accounts due to the accelerating crypto adoption trends in the third-quarter, saying it's "driving both asset price increases and greater quantities of institutional capital in the space," he said. A few days after the earnings release, Novogratz said the world is still in the early stages of crypto adoption.
- Earlier in December, B. Riley upgraded shares of crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) on the basis of growing crypto acceptance across the globe, as well as progress on a still uncertain regulatory framework.
- Speaking of regulation - one of the most watched narratives in the space as it continues to evolve especially in the past year - there's a "lack of a bridge of trust between the traditional and the virtual worlds for key stakeholders and policymakers," the report says. It's vital for crypto to align with regulatory standards to ensure fairness and possibly streamline the space for both public and private sectors.
- Towards the end of November, U.S. banking regulators already released their "crypto sprint" initiative, which sets fourth more clarity on whether crypto-related activities are legal.
- Crypto exchange Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, who is seen as a leader in the space, recently said regulation for the industry is good because the people that haven't yet adopted crypto are the ones that are likely to support regulation with more structure.
- "In the absence of solid technological and regulatory foundations, crypto assets could have a significantly negative impact on the financial markets," according to the report.
- On the other hand, both the Bank of England and the Bank of Russia recently came out to suggest that cryptos point to financial stability risks.
