MKM Partners top 2022 picks in eight subsectors: Sector Watch
Dec. 26, 2021
- MKM Partners is out with 2022 stock picks with selection particularly important given its tepid outlook for the broader market.
- "We maintain a pro-risk equity allocation but expect below-average returns for the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY)," MKM says. "Many of the headwinds the equity markets faced in 2021 should ease in 2022, which in turn may give the market of stocks time for a pause within a structural bull market."
- "We believe there will still be plenty of opportunities at the stock-specific level, while correlations are dropping across sectors and industries. As the cyclical recovery continues, valuations and quality of earnings will take center stage. We recommend an overweight position for U.S. equities but will hunt for international companies to enhance our portfolio."
- Top picks for 2022:
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF). Price target: C$20 for CURA-CA "With the October introduction of New York flower and some one-time expenses in 3Q not repeating, we think profitability improves in 4Q/2022. From there, New Jersey should begin adult-use (2Q) and anticipation for 2023 New York recreational will build. We believe Florida and New Jersey will be the largest contributors of incremental profit dollars in 2022."
- Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B). Price target: $78 "Shell plans to be a significant power producer/retailer with an emphasis on renewable wind and solar power projects ... Shell has the largest global LNG franchise by sales inclusive of 20 LNG liquefaction faculties comprising ~36 Mmtpa of joint venture marketed/equity LNG supply."
- Arch Capital (NASDAQ:ACGL). Price target: $50 The "most levered (Re)Insurer in the U.S. to higher rates as the company’s cycle management strategy had it withdraw capacity when rates were lower and moved aggressively back in when rates started up in late 2018."
- Uber (NYSE:UBER). Price target: $62 The four pillars of the long thesis: market leadership, ridesharing profitability, non-ridesharing business and option value.
- Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA). "Zynga is well set up for double-digit bookings growth in 2022 paced by new game releases and contributions from the recent acquisitions. In addition, we see an attractive FCF story building over the next 24-months as the company is approaching the last of its M&A related earnout payments in 1Q22."
- Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). Price target: $130 "We believe Starbucks has the potential to leverage its strong capital and liquidity positions; complement its existing operations with continued investments in its people and technology ecosystem; build out of its global footprint, all without forgetting to return significant capital to its shareholder base."
- Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI). Price target $85 "We have high conviction that CPRI's playbook is working in what has been a 'show-me story' of its execution on acquisitions, and in light of the last several quarters of sales and earnings beats. We believe the 'silver lining' from the pandemic for CPRI was that it enabled an operational transformation that positions it for more profitable and sustainable growth."
- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL). Price target $54 "Pre-pandemic, Delta generated ~50% of their passenger revenue from corporate travelers (~20% of volumes) and is the most levered to the recovery of corporate travel. The different COVID-19 variants have delayed the recovery in corporate travel, but we remain bullish on a corporate travel recovery during 2022."
