Hot Stocks: Macau relief; NKLA delivery; ADP hits high; LGVN drops; INNV plunges on CMS sanctions
- Stocks carried their recent optimism into the long holiday weekend, scoring modest gains on Thursday.
- The rally included Macau casino stocks, which rose on a promising signal from Chinese regulators. The news sparked gains in Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN).
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) represented another standout gainer on the session. The stock posted a double-digit percentage rally on news of the delivery of its first EV truck.
- The upward momentum also carried Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP). Fueled by a rival's earnings report from earlier in the weak, ADP was able to set a fresh 52-week high.
- Even with the overall gains on the session, Thursday's pre-Christmas session included its share of stocks that made Santa's naughty list. This included Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN), which dropped nearly 20% on the filing of a stock-sale prospectus.
- At the same time, a regulatory decision caused InnovAge Holding (NASDAQ:INNV) to lose more than a third of its value, as shares plunged to a new 52-week low.
Sector In Focus
- Throughout most of 2021, regulatory news out of China has only acted to drive stocks lower. Going into the final weekend of the year, an event took place that broke the pattern.
- Casino stocks with close ties to the Chinese gambling capital of Macau rallied on Thursday following the release of a report suggesting that authorities would issue six licenses for the area.
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) climbed nearly 7% on the news. Las Vegas Sands (LVS) advanced more than 4%, while Wynn Resorts (WYNN) posted an advance of about 3.5%.
Standout Gainer
- News that it has delivered its first zero-emission truck sparked a massive rally in shares of Nikola (NKLA). The stock finished higher by 18%.
- The company delivered its first Tre-model truck to the Total Transportation Services in Southern California. This is part of a deal to deliver up to 100 vehicles to the trucking firm.
- NKLA rose $1.69 on the session to close at $11.09.
- The stock reached a peak above $65 during mid-2020 but came off that level through the rest of the year as an investor-fraud scandal unfolded surrounding company founder Trevor Milton.
- Milton left the company in September of 2020. Earlier this week, NKLA settled a regulatory probe related to Milton, agreeing to pay $125M.
Standout Loser
- Longeveron (LGVN) dropped 19% on news of a potential resale of up to about 2.4M shares.
- The company filed a prospectus for the stock sales. Generally speaking, proceeds from the stock sale will go to selling shareholders. However, LVGN could receive up to $21.3M related to the exercise of warrants.
- LGVN closed Thursday's trading at $13.70, a decline of $3.19 on the session.
- In late November, LGVN spiked on a short squeeze, touching a 52-week high of $45. The stock quickly came off this peak but has held a sizable chunk of the gains it posted during its sudden run-up.
Notable New High
- Spurred higher by a Street-beating earnings report from its biggest rival, Automatic Data Processing (ADP) extended a recent rally on Thursday, climbing to a fresh 52-week high in the process.
- Earlier this week, Paychex jumped to a fresh peak following the release of better-than-expected quarterly results. The payroll processor also raised its forecast for the full year.
- The strong showing carried over to ADP, which rose in sympathy with PAYX. This process continued Thursday, with shares of the HR management software provider rising nearly 2% to $242.
- During the session, the stock reached an intraday 52-week high of $243.76. Friday's gain represented the third consecutive day of gains, as the stock broke above a range that has held it since mid-November.
- Shares have advanced about 43% for 2021 as a whole.
Notable New Low
- InnovAge Holding (INNV) dropped 36% on news that the government agency responsible for Medicare and Medicaid has leveled sanctions against Colorado facilities operated by the elder-care provider. The retreat took the stock to a fresh 52-week low.
- The company said the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services discovered "deficiencies" during an audit earlier this year. Based on those issues, CMS has ordered an enrollment freeze for all the Colorado-based centers.
- In response to the regulatory move, INNV withdrew its guidance for fiscal 2022.
- INNV retreated by $2.94 to finish at $5.31. Even with the enormous drop for the session, the closing price represented a substantial recovery from the intraday 52-week low of $3.46 reached earlier in the session.
