Raytheon bags ~$226.73M modification contract for Naval Air Systems
Dec. 23, 2021 8:52 PM ETRaytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Raytheon (NYSE:RTX) is awarded a $226,.73M fixed-price-incentive modification (P00005) to a previously awarded contract (N0001921C0053).
- This modification exercises options for the production and delivery of five Next Generation Jammer-Mid Band low rate initial production lot II ship sets.
- Additionally, this modification provides for the production and delivery of associated spares, peculiar support equipment, gold units for operational test program set development, travel and associated data.
- Work is expected to be completed in September 2024.
- The Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.