Raytheon bags ~$226.73M modification contract for Naval Air Systems

Raytheon corporation corporate office entrance sign in Northern Virginia with American flag

krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Raytheon (NYSE:RTX) is awarded a $226,.73M fixed-price-incentive modification (P00005) to a previously awarded contract (N0001921C0053).
  • This modification exercises options for the production and delivery of five Next Generation Jammer-Mid Band low rate initial production lot II ship sets.
  • Additionally, this modification provides for the production and delivery of associated spares, peculiar support equipment, gold units for operational test program set development, travel and associated data.
  • Work is expected to be completed in September 2024.
  • The Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.
