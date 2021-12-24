BAE Systems Land & Armaments wins $169.33M modification contract for Marine Corps
Dec. 23, 2021 8:56 PM ETBAE Systems plc (BAESY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- BAE Systems Land & Armaments (OTCPK:BAESY) is awarded a $169.33M modification (P00139) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (M67854-16-C-0006) for Amphibious Combat Vehicles (NYSE:ACV).
- The total value of the contract if all options are exercised is $3,354,159,920.
- This modification provides for the exercise of options for the procurement of 33 full rate production ACVs and associated production, and fielding and support costs.
- Work has an expected completion date of August 2023.
- Marine Corps Systems Command is the contracting activity (M67854-16-C-0006).