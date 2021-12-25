China proposes stricter rules for overseas listings, though no outright ban
- China has proposed some stricter rules for companies to list overseas, though there is no ban on listing overseas.
- The draft rules were published by China Securities Regulatory Commission ("CSRC") on its website. Companies with a VIE structure will still be able to list overseas after they file with the CSRC.
- The overseas rules come after Bloomberg reported in early December that China was planning to block companies from going public overseas through variable interest entities or VIEs.
- The focus on the VIE structure comes as Beijing began cracking down earlier this year on Chinese firms that list in New York such as DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) as China reasserts control over its popular Big Techs and tries to gain better control over data security.
- The proposed rules would allow Chinese authorities to bar companies from listing overseas if they believes the share sales would endanger national security, according to an FT report.
- The China regulations also come after the SEC this week said it wanted more disclosure for Chinese companies that want to list in U.S.
- The SEC wants Chinese companies to provide clear and prominent disclosure regarding the structure of the company and the risks associated with a company’s use of the VIE structure.
- The new dictate from the SEC comes after the problematic IPO of DiDi (DIDI) in the summer, which tanked after its U.S. public listing after China suspended the ride-sharing app. Earlier this month, DiDI said it plans to delist from the U.S. and move its listing to Hong Kong.