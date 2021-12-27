Israel orders Pfizer's COVID-19 pill - Reuters
Dec. 27, 2021 2:29 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Israel has ordered 100,000 units of Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) anti-viral COVID 19 pill Paxlovid for people aged 12 and older at risk of severe illness, source Reuters.
- Channel 12 TV said Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett agreed the deal in a phone conversation with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.
- Israel is set to become the first country in the world to administer a fourth COVID-19 vaccine. The fourth shot will be recommended after waiting at least four months from the third dose, pending approval of the Health Ministry.
- Recently, the U.S. drugmaker said that it will provide an additional 2.5M doses of its COVID-19 pill to U.K.
- Currently, Pfizer and Merck's oral coronavirus treatment have received FDA authorization.