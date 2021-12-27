Israel orders Pfizer's COVID-19 pill - Reuters

Dec. 27, 2021 2:29 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments

Exterior view of Pfizer Pharmaceutical company"s offices in Brussels, Belgium

Alexandros Michailidis/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.