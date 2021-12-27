Freshworks and Zoho reach settlement to end litigation
Dec. 27, 2021 2:38 AM ETFreshworks Inc. (FRSH)By: SA News Team
- CRM software firm Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) says it has resolved the litigation filed by Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd in March of 2020 in federal court in California for trade secret misappropriation against the Company.
- Following the lawsuit filing, Freshworks determined that a now-former Freshworks sales employee, using his spouse's computer without her knowledge, wrongfully accessed and used Zoho confidential information relating to sales leads.
- The Company says that "actions were not taken at the direction of Freshworks, and are contrary to Freshworks’ policies."
- The Company has taken steps to remediate any harm caused and agreed to take steps to make sure that nothing like this happens again.
- Freshworks and Zoho have settled the litigation, and Zoho has now dismissed the lawsuit, bringing it to an end.