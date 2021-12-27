Freshworks and Zoho reach settlement to end litigation

Two businessmen are shaking hands to congratulate a contract

sabthai/iStock via Getty Images

  • CRM software firm Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) says it has resolved the litigation filed by Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd in March of 2020 in federal court in California for trade secret misappropriation against the Company.
  • Following the lawsuit filing, Freshworks determined that a now-former Freshworks sales employee, using his spouse's computer without her knowledge, wrongfully accessed and used Zoho confidential information relating to sales leads.
  • The Company says that "actions were not taken at the direction of Freshworks, and are contrary to Freshworks’ policies."
  • The Company has taken steps to remediate any harm caused and agreed to take steps to make sure that nothing like this happens again.
  • Freshworks and Zoho have settled the litigation, and Zoho has now dismissed the lawsuit, bringing it to an end.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.