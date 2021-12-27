Is a Santa rally in the works? Stock futures point higher
Dec. 27, 2021 5:30 AM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), DIA, QQQBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor17 Comments
- With momentum building before the holidays and the S&P 500 recording its 68th record close of 2021, traders are keeping their eyes on the chimney to see if the so-called Santa Claus rally will take shape this year. The seasonally bullish trend typically sees equities rise over the last five trading sessions of December and the first two trading days of January. Since 1928, the S&P 500 has been positive in that stretch 78.5% of the time, according to data from Bank of America. Futures at 5:30 a.m. ET: Dow +0.1%; S&P 500 +0.2%; Nasdaq +0.3%.
- Bigger picture: This year, there are a lot of factors to contend with that are mostly dependent on the direction of Omicron (inflation fears, Fed tapering and coming rate hikes have done little to dampen the stock market rally). So far, investors appear to be relying on Omicron being milder than other variants, as well as any serious effects being mitigated by a rollout of booster shots. People with Omicron are also up to 70% less likely to require admission to a hospital than those with the Delta variant, according to a recent U.K. government study.
- Some are still nervous about the rapidly spreading strain's disruption on business activity, which has exacerbated a labor shortage just in time for the holidays. That could mean even if consumers remain willing to go out, businesses will have to close when too many employees are sick or get stuck in quarantine (airlines just canceled over 2,000 flights this weekend). That doesn't appear to have deterred U.S. retail spending, with Mastercard SpendingPulse reporting an 8.5% Y/Y rise for the period spanning Nov. 1 to Dec 24, marking the biggest annual gain in 17 years.
- Analyst commentary: "Everything seems to be serious but manageable. Anything that changes that, this could probably make a big impact," said Luca Paolini, chief strategist at Pictet Asset Management. It's also worth noting that market moves could be amplified during the holiday season due to a lack of liquidity. With many people taking off the final week of the year, the prices at which traders are willing to buy and sell may be higher or lower since there are fewer counterparties.