Starboard takes 6.5% stake in GoDaddy - WSJ
Dec. 27, 2021 7:03 AM ETGoDaddy Inc. (GDDY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) +3.2% pre-market following a Wall Street Journal report that activist investor Starboard Value has taken a ~6.5% stake in the company worth ~$800M.
- Although Starboard's plans are unclear, WSJ notes the hedge fund often pushes the companies in which it invests to improve performance and seeks seats on their boards.
- GoDaddy shares enjoyed a bump early last month when the company reported stronger than expected Q3 earnings and revenues and forecast ~$3.76B in full-year revenue, but the stock has dropped 10% over the past year.