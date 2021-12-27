China scraps limits on foreign investment in auto manufacturing
- Over the years, China has gradually peeled back limits on foreign ownership in the domestic auto industry, but it's now hitting the accelerator. Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, the country is pulling out all the stops to investment in the sector, allowing full foreign ownership of local passenger car manufacturing. That's according to a release from the Ministry of Commerce and the National Development and Reform Commission, the nation's top economic planning agency.
- Snapshot: Since 2009, China has been the biggest in the world in terms of automotive manufacturing. In fact, annual automobile unit production in China accounted for over 30% of worldwide vehicle production, which exceeds that of the EU or that of the U.S. and Japan combined, according to database company Statista.
- China's "Big Four" domestic car manufacturers include SAIC Motor, Dongfeng (OTCPK:DNFGY), FAW and Chang'an. Other automakers include Geely (OTCPK:GELYY), BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY), Brilliance Automotive (OTCPK:BCAUY), Guangzhou (OTCPK:GNZUF) and Great Wall (OTCPK:GWLLY). There are also EV players like Nio (NYSE:NIO), XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI), while several multinationals have partnerships with domestic manufacturers.
- Note: China still has 31 areas in which foreign investment is banned or restricted, including rare earths, nuclear power, telecom and news companies, and education institutions. In industries like medical organizations, foreign entities must form joint ventures with local partners, which usually have the majority stake.