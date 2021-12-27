Pardes to make public debut after SPAC deal with FS Development Corp. II
Dec. 27, 2021 7:21 AM ETPardes Biosciences, Inc. (PRDS)PFE, MRKBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Clinical stage biopharma company Pardes Biosciences is set to make its market debut on Monday after its business combination with FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) was approved by shareholders of the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) last week.
- Pardes, a developer of the COVID-19 pill called PBI-0451, will start its public trading on Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “PRDS” after shareholders of FSII greenlighted the deal on Thursday.
- As part of the transaction, Pardes has received ~$274M in gross proceeds that includes nearly $199M of cash held in FSII’s trust account (net of ~$2.4M of redemptions) and $75M from PIPE investors led by Foresite Capital, the sponsor of the SPAC.
- “As we enter this next step as a publicly-traded company, we look forward to continuing our work at the forefront of this pandemic,” said CEO of Pardes, Uri A. Lopatin, who will continue to lead the combined company.
- PBI-0451, a protease inhibitor targeted at COVID-19, is undergoing Phase 1 clinical studies. The topline data from the trial are expected in Q1 2022.
Pardes competes with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Merck (NYSE:MRK), the developers of newly approved oral COVID-19 drugs in the U.S.