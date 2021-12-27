O-I Glass sells Cristar Tableware business for about $95 million; reaffirms outlook
Dec. 27, 2021 7:24 AM ETO-I Glass, Inc. (OI)By: SA News Team
- Cristar owns dedicated tableware manufacturing plant in Buga, Colombia, that exports tableware to ~40 countries worldwide and generated ~$14.6 million of EBITDA during the TTM ended September 30, 2021.
- The sale of Cristar is consistent with O-I’s (NYSE:OI) ongoing portfolio optimization program to exit non-core operations. Cristar deal expected to close in 1H22.
- Andres Lopez, O-I Glass CEO: “We are deploying proceeds from the sale of non-core assets to help fund our expansion plan, leveraging our exciting new MAGMA solution, that includes investment with attractive returns.”
- O-I said it anticipates completing the portfolio optimization program in 2022, ahead of its original 2024 target.
- In addition, O-I affirms Q4 adjusted EPS view $0.30-$0.35 per share, compared to the consensus of $0.33 per share.