O-I Glass sells Cristar Tableware business for about $95 million; reaffirms outlook

Dec. 27, 2021

  • Cristar owns dedicated tableware manufacturing plant in Buga, Colombia, that exports tableware to ~40 countries worldwide and generated ~$14.6 million of EBITDA during the TTM ended September 30, 2021.
  • The sale of Cristar is consistent with O-I’s (NYSE:OI) ongoing portfolio optimization program to exit non-core operations. Cristar deal expected to close in 1H22.
  • Andres Lopez, O-I Glass CEO: “We are deploying proceeds from the sale of non-core assets to help fund our expansion plan, leveraging our exciting new MAGMA solution, that includes investment with attractive returns.”
  • O-I said it anticipates completing the portfolio optimization program in 2022, ahead of its original 2024 target.
  • In addition, O-I affirms Q4 adjusted EPS view $0.30-$0.35 per share, compared to the consensus of $0.33 per share.
