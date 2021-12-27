Pluristem's Phase II PLX-PAD cells studies in COVID-19 fail to meet primary endpoint

Dec. 27, 2021

  • Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) falls 9.3% premarket after announcing topline results from its Phase II dose escalation studies evaluating the safety and efficacy of intramuscular injections of PLX-PAD cells for the treatment of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) associated with COVID-19.
  • The primary efficacy endpoint was the number of ventilator free days (VFD) from day 1 through day 28 of the Studies.
  • VFD at day 60 and all-cause mortality at days 28 and 60 were part of the secondary efficacy endpoints in the Studies.
  • The Studies did not meet the primary efficacy endpoint of statistically significant improvement of VFD at 28 days.
  • Taking into consideration the baseline risk factors of the ARDS patients, no differences in the safety profile were observed between PLX-PAD and placebo.
  • Patients in the U.S. (n=14) and Europe (n=11) study treated with a single dose of 300 million PLX-PAD cells showed an increased survival rate by 40% and 27% at day 60, respectively, compared to placebo group (50% vs. 35%) and control group (64% vs. 50%).
  • In the EU Study, PLX-PAD cells increased VFD at day 28 (by 3.6 days) and at day 60 (by 112% or 6.6 days).
