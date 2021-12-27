Sutro Bio inks licensing deal for STRO-002 in Greater China

Dec. 27, 2021 7:37 AM ETSutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

  • Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) announces an exclusive license agreement with Tasly Biopharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of STRO-002 in Greater China, consisting of mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.
  • STRO-002 is a FolRα-targeting antibody-drug conjugate, currently in clinical studies for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Sutro will receive an upfront payment of $40M and be eligible to receive up to $345M in milestone payments, and tiered, double-digit royalties based on annual net sales of STRO-002 in Greater China.
  • Tasly will pursue the clinical development, regulatory approval, and commercialization of STRO-002 in Greater China for ovarian and endometrial cancers, with the potential to expand to further oncological indications including non-small cell lung cancer and triple-negative breast cancer.
  • Sutro retains development and commercial rights of STRO-002 outside of Greater China.
