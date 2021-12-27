Servotronics' CEO resigns following internal investigation
Dec. 27, 2021 7:43 AM ETServotronics, Inc. (SVT)By: SA News Team
- Servotronics (NYSE:SVT) announces that Kenneth D. Trbovich has resigned as CEO and President and was removed as Chairman of the Board after a six-month-long internal investigation identified grounds for his termination.
- While the Board of Directors searches for a permanent replacement, the responsibilities of the CEO and President will continue to be carried out by other personnel, led by Chief Operating Officer James C. Takacs.
- Today's announcement follows a previously disclosed internal investigation, authorized by the Board on June 8 when Mr. Trbovich was placed on administrative leave, one day after a then-employee filed a civil complaint making allegations regarding the executive's conduct.