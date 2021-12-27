FDA authorizes further dosing of BrainStorm Cell's NurOwn under expanded access program
Dec. 27, 2021 8:00 AM ETBrainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) announces plans for a dosing extension of NurOwn for participants who completed the Expanded Access Protocol (EAP).
- BCLI shares up 6.2% premarket at $3.95.
- The FDA recommended that BrainStorm submit an EAP protocol amendment to provide additional dosing for these participants.
- Under the amended EAP protocol, these eligible participants will receive up to 3 additional doses. Data collected from the original EAP treatments informed the decision to move forward with additional doses for participants who completed it.
- Under the original EAP protocol, participants who completed the Phase 3 NurOwn trial and met specific eligibility criteria had the opportunity to receive 3 doses of NurOwn.