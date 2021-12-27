Airline, cruise stocks sink as COVID spike causes more flight cancelations
Dec. 27, 2021 8:09 AM ETETF Series Solutions - U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS), UAL, DAL, AALLUV, SAVE, JBLU, ALK, SKYW, CCL, NCLH, RCLBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor34 Comments
- Airline stocks are indicated lower following the cancellation of thousands of flights during the Christmas weekend due to COVID-related issues including a staffing shortage.
- U.S. flight cancellations topped 2,800 over the weekend, with Delta and United pulling back at least 12% of their respective schedules.
- According to CNBC, airlines have canceled more than 700 U.S. flights for today; United canceled 85 Monday flights, or 4% of its mainline schedule, down from 118 on Sunday, while Delta has cut 54 flights, compared with 189 yesterday.
- Dr. Anthony Fauci tells MSNBC that it would be "reasonable to consider" a requirement to be vaccinated for COVID-19 before boarding a domestic flight.
- In pre-market trading, UAL -1.9%, AAL -1.6%, LUV -1.6%, SAVE -1.6%, DAL -1.4%, JBLU -1.3%, ALK -1.3%, SKYW -0.8%.
- Cruise ship stocks also look to open lower after a third Florida-based ship had passengers test positive for COVID-19 over the weekend: CCL -2.8%, NCLH -2.1%, RCL -2%.