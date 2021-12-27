Bowman Consulting acquires Terra Associates in an immediate accretive transaction
Dec. 27, 2021 8:26 AM ETBowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Bowman Consulting (NASDAQ:BWMN) entered into a definitive purchase agreement for the acquisition of Houston, Texas-headquartered Terra Associates.
- The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive and was financed with a combination of cash, seller financing, and stock.
- Transaction is scheduled to close on Dec.31.
- Initially, the acquisition is seen contributing ~$5.5M of annualized net service billing.
- Terra delivers civil design and engineering solutions to clients focused on traffic and transportation planning, water-wastewater solutions, landscape and irrigation systems, office and industrial facilities, and multi-family development.
- "We have been intent on growing our Texas operations and this acquisition, following closely on the heels of our acquisition of 1519 Surveying, fortifies Bowman’s presence in the Lone Star state. Terra’s experience in commercial site work, transportation design and utility district services are highly complementary to our portfolio of services and align with our growth plans and evolving market demand," CEO Gary Bowman commented.
- This will be the company's last acquisition in 2021, and it brings its annualized acquired revenue for the year to ~$36M.