Hot Stocks: Tough Christmas for airlines; Spider-Man crosses $1B; GDDY activist investor; BORR debt refinancing
Dec. 27, 2021 8:29 AM ET
- With traders returning to work after the three-day holiday weekend, travel snafus and box office totals generated the most headlines in Monday's pre-market action.
- Airline stocks felt the pinch before the opening bell. Labor shortages brought on by the spread of the Omicron variant prompted widespread cancellations over the busy holiday weekend. As a result, United (NASDAQ:UAL), American (NASDAQ:AAL), Delta (NYSE:DAL) and JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) were among the losers in pre-market trading.
- For those not stuck at the airport, the movie theater provided a major destination during the holiday. The latest entry in the Spider-Man franchise topped the $1B mark -- giving a boost to producer Sony (NYSE:SONY).
- In other news, Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) gained ground on news of a debt refinancing. At the same time, GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) saw strength in the wake of interest from a high-profile activist investor.
Decliners
- Airline stocks lost ground during pre-market action, dragged down by a wave of flight cancellations over the holiday weekend. Nearly 1,000 flights were affected on Christmas Day alone, as the Omicron virus impacted staffing at the major airlines.
- Dragged down by the news, United (UAL) and American (AAL) both declined almost 2% in pre-market action. Delta (DAL) and JetBlue (JBLU) each fell more than 1%.
Gainers
- Sony (SONY) edged up before the opening bell after its Spider-Man: No Way Home topped the $1B mark in global box office -- the first film to break that barrier since the start of the pandemic. The latest Spider-Man movie, a co-production with Disney (NYSE:DIS), reached the $1B benchmark in just 12 days, the third-fastest box office accumulation on record.
- SONY climbed nearly 1% in pre-market action. DIS was little changed on the news, posting a fractional decline ahead of the open.
- Borr Drilling (BORR) rallied 8% in pre-market action after announcing a deal to defer $1.4B in debt maturities. The firm reached the refinancing agreement with its largest creditor -- a move it characterized as a "major step forward" in its effort to address debt commitments due in 2023 and subsequent years.
- GoDaddy (GDDY) advanced about 4% following a report that an activist investor has taken a stake in the company. According to the Wall Street Journal, Starboard Value had picked up a stake of about 6.5%, valued at around $800M.
