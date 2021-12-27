CPI Aerostructures reports FQ1 results

Dec. 27, 2021 8:30 AM ETCPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU): FQ1 GAAP EPS of $0.10.
  • Revenue of $30.82M (+82.8% Y/Y)
  • Press Release
  • “We are affirming our previously stated expectation for 2021 revenue greater than $100 million compared to $87.6 million in 2020 and net income of greater than $4 million, not including the $4.8 million of other income related to the July 1, 2021 forgiveness of our Paycheck Protection Program loan, as compared to the net loss of $3.7 million in 2020," says Douglas McCrosson, president and CEO.
  • Shares are up 5.26% PM.
