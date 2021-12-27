Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson outlines 2022 network growth plans; tokens climb

Dec. 27, 2021

  • Cardano (ADA-USD) Founder Charles Hoskinson laid out some network growth plans for 2022, he explained on Christmas Eve via YouTube.
  • Since then, Cardano (ADA-USD) tokens climb more than 10% to its highest level seen since the beginning of November, now changing hands at around $1.56 per coin.
  • "My goal for the second half of 2022 is to figure out how to put all the pieces together to get an end-end microfinance transaction on Cardano," Hoskinson said.
  • Additionally, an open-source project structure will be formed next year, "kind of like Hyperledger to Linux," he added.
  • Developers are also working on Cardano Improvement Proposals, including human-readable information for assets issued on Cardano and a native web wallet for interacting with decentralized finance protocols, to go live in 2022.
  • On testnets, which allow developers to test out features and applications before they go public, "peer-to-peer is currently being tested with the stake pool operators on the testnet, and there's lots of stuff happening there."
  • Meanwhile, Cardano (ADA-USD +8.5%) and Uniswap (UNI-USD +13.1%) perform the best intra-day among the top 20 largest cryptos by market cap.
