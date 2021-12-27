Gladstone Commercial acquires industrial facility in Tennessee for $29M
Dec. 27, 2021 8:51 AM ET Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) has bought an industrial facility in Tennessee for $29M.
- Located on 16.3 acres in Crossville, the property is 100% leased to CoLinx, with 11 years of remaining absolute NNN lease term. It serves as a mission critical distribution building under CoLinx's central Crossville distribution network and is used for packaging, warehousing, and distribution of ball bearings and other mechanical parts on behalf of SKF, Timken, and Schaeffler.
- The purchase marks Gladstone Commercial's second industrial acquisition along the I-40 corridor in Tennessee.
