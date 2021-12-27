Cortexyme in pact with Jefferies to sell up to $150M worth of common stock

Dec. 27, 2021 9:06 AM ETCortexyme, Inc. (CRTX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) has struck an Open Market Sale Agreement with Jefferies to periodically issue and sell up to $150M of company common stock of par value $0.001 per share.
  • The company has filed a prospectus supplement with the SEC in this regard, Cortexyme (CRTX) said in a regulatory filing on Thursday after the close. The shares to be issued under the agreement will be in line with a shelf registration statement by the company in June 2020.
  • Cortexyme (CRTX) shares have added ~4.2% in the premarket. The short interest in the small-cap biotech was elevated heading into the final week of trading of the year, Seeking Alpha’s Catalyst Watch noted last Friday.
  • Read more on the updated Phase 2/3 data for the company’s Alzheimer’s candidate atuzaginstat.
