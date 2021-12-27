Castellum to acquire $4M government contractor

Dec. 27, 2021 9:12 AM ETCastellum Inc. (ONOV)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Castellum (OTCPK:ONOV) to acquire an East-coast based government contractor generating over $4M in annualized revenue.
  • Company hopes to close the acquisition in the Q1 2022.
  • “We are happy to announce our next LOI, which adds more than 25 employees and further strengthens our past performance by adding more capabilities in Information Warfare/Information Operations (IW/IO) serving the special operations community. Combined with some organic growth that we have seen recently; this accretive acquisition will push Castellum above the $40 million run-rate threshold. We also continue to look at other potential acquisitions.” said Mark Fuller, President and CEO of Castellum.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.