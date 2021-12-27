Castellum to acquire $4M government contractor
Dec. 27, 2021 9:12 AM ETCastellum Inc. (ONOV)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Castellum (OTCPK:ONOV) to acquire an East-coast based government contractor generating over $4M in annualized revenue.
- Company hopes to close the acquisition in the Q1 2022.
- “We are happy to announce our next LOI, which adds more than 25 employees and further strengthens our past performance by adding more capabilities in Information Warfare/Information Operations (IW/IO) serving the special operations community. Combined with some organic growth that we have seen recently; this accretive acquisition will push Castellum above the $40 million run-rate threshold. We also continue to look at other potential acquisitions.” said Mark Fuller, President and CEO of Castellum.