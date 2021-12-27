Industrial Logistics Properties sells six industrial properties to JV
Dec. 27, 2021 9:13 AM ETIndustrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT), RMRBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) has agreed to sell six industrial properties to its existing joint venture (JV) with institutional investors for ~$206M.
- The properties are 100% leased for a weighted average remaining lease term (by annualized rental income) of 4 years and total 2.5M square feet.
- The JV plans to incur ~$134M of debt secured by the properties in early 2022, which will result in total net proceeds to ILPT of ~$190M.
- Net proceeds from the sale and subsequent debt financing will be used to reduce outstanding borrowings under the REIT's $750M unsecured revolving credit facility.
- ILPT continues to own a 22% equity interest in the JV. The JV is managed by The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), which also manages ILPT.