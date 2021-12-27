Crocs' HEYDUDE acquisition sell-off is an overreaction - B. Riley
Dec. 27, 2021 9:30 AM ETCrocs, Inc. (CROX)By: SA News Team8 Comments
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) rally following a pre-Christmas drop as both B. Riley and Monness Crespi Hardt defend the company's $2.5B acquisition of casual branded footwear company HEYDUDE.
- B. Riley analysts Susan Anderson and Alec Legg point out that HEYDUDE was acquired for under 15x EV/EBITDA (4.4x sales) and will expand Crocs' total addressable market by $125B. The firm anticipates that the acquisition will add $1.00 to Crocs' FY22 EPS.
- B. Riley maintains its Buy rating on CROX with a $174 price target.
- Monness Crespi Hardt also reiterated its Buy rating on the stock. "The acquisition looks like a very good fit as the financial algorithm is accretive to Crocs, the brand is aligned with global trends and the purchase multiple compares very favorably to other high growth footwear companies such as Allbirds and On," writes analyst Jim Chartier. He believes that the sell-off was due to concerns that Crocs' primary business is slowing.
- Shares are up 0.58% pre-market.
- Analysts are roughly split between Buy-equivalent and Neutral ratings on CROX with an average price target of $190.