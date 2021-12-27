S&P 500 tracking ETFs SPY and SPXL hit all-time highs as the index looks to close out 2021 at a record level

Dec. 27, 2021 9:40 AM ET

  • The S&P 500 hits an all-time high with only four trading days left in 2021 on Monday. The upward move has three S&P 500 tracking exchange traded funds also notching all-time highs.
  • The S&P 500 opened trading at 4,733 and has now surpassed 4,765 passing its 4,744 record back on Nov 22. Three index following funds that are all in line with the S&P 500 are the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUU), and the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXL).
  • SPY is one of the market's benchmark ETFs which has delivered investors a +25.8% return in 2021. SPUU and SPXL on the other hand, are leveraged versions of SPY. SPUU is a 2X leveraged ETF, while SPXL is a 3X leveraged fund.
  • From a performance vantage point, SPUU is +53.8% YTD, and SPXL is +93.3% YTD.
  • Capital flows have followed the indices' performance, with SPY garnering $30.48B in net inflows for the year, which is now the market's fourth-largest level of inflows of any ETF. SPUU has pulled in $24.7M on the year, and SPXL has attracted $444.6M in 2021.
  • For a more detailed view of the performance of SPY, SPUU, and SPXL, see below a Seeking Alpha 1-year return chart.

